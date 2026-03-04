Armenian, Georgian premiers meet to discuss bilateral strategic ties

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held a one-on-one meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss bilateral strategic relations.

During Pashinyan's visit to the Georgian capital Tbilisi, the two exchanged views on a number of regional issues, underlining the importance of continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, the Armenian prime minister's office said in a statement.

Pashinyan and Kobakhidze also discussed the need to consistently develop and expand trade and economic cooperation between the two neighbors.

In this context, they highlighted the upcoming 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, the statement said.

"The parties expressed confidence that it would give new impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas," it added.



