US identifies 4 of 6 service members killed in Kuwait drone attack

The Pentagon on Tuesday identified four of six military service members killed in a drone strike by Iran on a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait as part of its retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes launched over the weekend.

The attack occurred Sunday while they were supporting "Operation Epic Fury," the US military campaign launched alongside Israel against Iran, it said in a statement.

The victims were identified as Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa.

"We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten," Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of US Army Reserve Command, said in a statement.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

In a video message, US Central Command chief Gen. Brad Cooper said over 50,000 troops, 200 fighter aircraft and two aircraft carriers are taking part in "Operation Epic Fury."

He said US and Israeli forces have struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions, while Iran has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones in retaliation.



