US, China to hold trade talks in Paris next week

The US and China will hold a fresh round of high-level trade talks in Paris next week, days before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing.

Delegations led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet in the French capital to discuss trade and investment deals, including tariffs, investment, soybeans, and rare earths, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

According to the White House, Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2, marking his first visit to the country since returning to office in January 2025.

Beijing has not confirmed the schedule yet, saying that both sides "have maintained communication at all levels."

The upcoming meeting between Bessent and He, of which the report said the date and venue might change, will mark the sixth round of trade negotiations between the US and China since Trump launched a tariff war in April last year.

Earlier, the two sides met in Geneva, London, Stockholm, Madrid, and Kuala Lumpur, leading to a significant decrease in tariffs on each other that had previously reached as high as three digits.



Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met last year in South Korea for their first face-to-face meeting.





