UN relief chief warns of 'daunting' humanitarian fallout amid escalating violence in Middle East

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher warned Tuesday that escalating violence across the Middle East is draining the resources and political will needed to save lives as civilians and aid operations bear the brunt of a rapidly worsening crisis.

"The humanitarian fallout from the escalation of violence in the Middle East is increasingly daunting," Fletcher said in a statement, adding that "strikes are hitting homes, hospitals and schools" across Iran, Lebanon, Syria, the occupied Palestinian territory, Israel and several Gulf states.

In the occupied Palestinian territory, Fletcher said access restrictions have "curbed the entry of life-saving supplies and constrained humanitarian operations."

While the Kerem Shalom crossing has reopened for fuel and supplies, all other crossings, including Rafah, remain closed, he said.

He reported that more than 18,000 patients, including 4,000 children, have no access to specialized medical care as evacuations remain suspended.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have "reportedly killed more than 50 people and injured over 150 others," with more than 60,000 people sheltering in collective sites across the country.

Fletcher also flagged knock-on impacts beyond the immediate conflict zone as he said that in Afghanistan, nearly 22 million people already need humanitarian support, and regional escalation risks worsening a severe food crisis.

In Pakistan, "major instability in Iran could trigger large-scale movements of people," he warned.

Warning over the crisis straining aid operations globally, Fletcher said: "If energy routes or maritime corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz continue to be disrupted, food prices will soar, health systems will be squeezed, and basic supplies will tighten."

Stressing that the international system is pulling "further apart" and that countries are increasing "spending on buying and selling weapons," he warned that "more war risks draining even further the funding, political will and diplomatic energy needed for saving lives."

He added that "international law remains the best protector against the vicious cycle of violence and war."