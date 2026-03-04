Trinidad and Tobago declares new state of emergency over high levels of violent crime

Trinidad and Tobago declared a fresh state of emergency Tuesday after weeks of sustained violence by gangs linked to organized crime.

The move by the National Security Council (NSC) grants the government additional powers, including to make arrests and conduct searches without warrants.

The Caribbean nation spent roughly 10 of the last 14 months under a state of emergency which ended on Jan. 31.

In a press release shared on social media, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said there has been an increase in criminal activity across the country, resulting in "multiple deaths" from mass shootings and reprisal attacks among criminal gangs.

In the statement, she cited recently gathered intelligence indicating "credible threats to attack police officers, prison officers and other members of the security and legal services."

She also warned that violent gang members as well as their friends and family members who attempt to assist them would face imprisonment.

"I reiterate my words that if criminals want to terrorize law-abiding citizens and their families, I will do everything legally possible to terrorize criminals and those who aid and abet them," she said.

The statement said that "in light of the foregoing and in all the circumstances, the NSC resolved to immediately advise Her Excellency the President to declare that a State of Public Emergency exists in Trinidad and Tobago with effect from the 3rd of March 2026."

On Dec. 31, Persad-Bissessar said the national murder rate in the two-island nation had decreased by 42% from 626 murders reported in 2024 to 369 in 2025.

There have been 63 murders reported so far in 2026.

The extended period under a state of emergency continues the current government's hardline stance against crime and the expansion of policing powers.

"I had previously warned the criminal gangs and detainees released from prison that decent, law-abiding citizens are fed up with their criminality, and if they cannot behave themselves, I would have no hesitation in having another SoE declared," Persad-Bissessar said.





