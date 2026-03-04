Kuwait says ‘dealing with wave of missiles, drones’ in country’s airspace

Kuwait said on Wednesday that its armed forces "are currently dealing with a wave of missiles and drones" detected in the country's airspace.

The armed forces are conducting their mission "to intercept and counter" those missiles and drones, said Kuwait's Defense Ministry in a statement released on the US social media company X, citing country's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The General Staff affirms full readiness to address all threats" to safeguard the country's territory and airspace, and "the safety of its residents and citizens," it added.

The ministry has not provided details on the source of the drones and missiles.

The development came as regional tensions escalated when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.





