Israel says it struck Iranian internal security, Basij facilities in Tehran

The Israeli military said Wednesday that it struck dozens of facilities belonging to Iran's internal security forces and the paramilitary Basij force in Tehran.

A military statement said that warplanes dropped dozens of munitions on the Basij and internal security command centers in the capital.

The Basij is a paramilitary force composed of volunteers that was established in 1979 and operates under Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Israeli military claimed the facilities are "used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran and maintain the regime's situational assessments."

It also said the strikes targeted the Iranian Ground Forces' supply and Logistics Directorate, in addition to missile launchers and other systems.

