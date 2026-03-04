Sri Lanka launches operation to rescue Iranian vessel

Sri Lanka's navy and air force on Wednesday launched a joint rescue operation after an Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Dena, ran aground off the southern coast of the island nation near the city of Galle, officials said.

The incident occurred within Sri Lankan territorial waters, prompting an immediate response from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air Force, Daily Mirror reported, citing a navy official.

According to a navy spokesperson, the operation focused on evacuating crew members after the vessel issued a distress call reporting it had been hit.

IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class frigate serving in the Southern Fleet of the Iranian Navy.

Thirty crew members were rescued and admitted to Karapitiya Hospital in Galle, authorities said.

Reports indicate that at least 180 personnel were on board the vessel at the time of the incident.

The Iranian warship had recently taken part in the MILAN 2026 multinational naval exercise and fleet review held in Visakhapatnam, India, before the incident occurred.



