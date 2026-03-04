Saudi Arabia reports attempted attack on Ras Tanura oil refinery

 Contact Us
Amid rising regional tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Saudi Arabia reported a drone attack on its Ras Tanura oil refinery as Tehran retaliates against Israel and Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Published March 04,2026
Saudi Arabia reported an attempted attack on the Ras Tanura oil refinery on the country's eastern coast amid heightened tensions in the region.

Initial assessments suggest that it was a drone attack, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X. No damage was reported.

Regional tensions have escalated when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.