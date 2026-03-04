Lukashenko conveys condolences over deaths of Iranian civilians

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday conveyed his condolences over the deaths of civilians, including children, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a meeting with Tehran's Ambassador Alireza Sanei.

According to a presidential statement, Lukashenko spoke of his "good relationship" with the late Khamenei, saying he "was a humanist, not a military man, focused on protecting his people and his state."

Lukashenko called the US-Israeli attack on Iran "treacherous," saying the deaths of "innocent civilians, especially children" were "unacceptable."

He also expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"I'm alarmed by the fact that the Gulf states could be drawn into this war and become participants in this savage conflict. I fear that's exactly what will happen," he said.

"The international community, and especially major countries, and above all, Israel and the United States, must understand that this conflict could lead to unpredictable events," he added.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including the Iranian supreme leader and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

Six US service members were killed and several others wounded in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations center in Kuwait during the operation, according to US authorities.





