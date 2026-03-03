Israel strikes Al-Manar TV’s headquarters in Beirut

Israel has struck the headquarters of Al-Manar TV in Beirut's southern Dahiyeh district, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated broadcaster.

Al-Manar Television said its building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood was targeted in an Israeli airstrike. Loud explosions were heard across the district.

The strike came after Israel issued a warning late Monday targeting the Al-Manar TV building, according to the Lebanese broadcaster MTV.

The escalation followed the Hezbollah group's announcement early Monday that it had targeted a military site in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran.

The Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes in Beirut, targeting what it described as Hezbollah's command centers and weapons storage facilities.

The US and Israel have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Since a ceasefire agreement signed by Israel and Lebanon took effect in late November 2024, Israel has committed near-daily violations in Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding around 17,000.