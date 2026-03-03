Araghchi says Rubio 'admitted' US entered ‘war of choice’ for Israel

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "admitted" that Washington entered "a war of choice" against Tehran "on behalf of Israel."

"Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: U.S. has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel," said Aragchi through the US-based social media company X, amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which was launched on Saturday.

Noting that there was "never" any Iranian threat, Araghchi argued that "both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters."

He urged the US citizens to "take back their country," noting they "deserve better."

The strikes carried out by Israel and the US on Iran have drawn criticism from Democrats toward President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report by The New York Times.

Earlier, on Sunday, Trump said in a video shared on his Truth Social platform: "I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment, be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country."

Since Saturday, joint US-Israeli strikes have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries.

Six US service members have been killed and several others seriously wounded.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the death toll from US and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday rose to 555.



