US Embassy in Kuwait urges people to stay away as smoke reported near compound

The US Embassy in Kuwait on Monday urged people to stay away from its compound after media reports said smoke was seen rising from the vicinity, amid heightened security concerns.

In an updated security alert addressed to US citizens in Kuwait, the embassy advised them to remain in their residences, seek shelter at the lowest level possible, avoid windows, and refrain from traveling to the embassy due to what it described as an ongoing threat of missile and drone attacks.

"There is an ongoing threat of missile and drone (UAV) attacks in Kuwait. Do not travel to the U.S. Embassy," the mission said.

The embassy further urged US citizens to "shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and stay alert in case of additional future attacks," adding that embassy personnel were also sheltering in place.

While media outlets reported smoke rising from the vicinity of the embassy compound, no official statement has been issued by the authorities regarding the incident.

Separately, footage circulating on social media appeared to show a military aircraft that appears to be a US F-15 warplane crashing in Kuwait. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the authenticity of the footage or reported any such incident yet.



