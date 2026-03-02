Nearly blind Rohingya refugee dies days after US border patrol release

A nearly blind Rohingya refugee was found dead in Buffalo, five days after US Border Patrol agents left him alone at a coffee shop following his release from jail, prompting multiple investigations, media reports said on Sunday.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, had been missing since Feb. 19, when agents dropped him off shortly after he was released from the Erie County Jail, according to CNN.

His body was discovered around 8.30 pm (0130 GMT) on Tuesday about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the coffee shop, Buffalo police said.

Police said homicide detectives are investigating "the circumstances and timeframe of events leading up to his death."

A spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said agents offered Shah Alam "a courtesy ride" to what they determined was "a warm, safe location near his last known address."

"He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues or disabilities requiring special assistance," the agency said.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan called the death "preventable" and said Border Patrol must "answer for how and why this happened."

"The Border Patrol officers had no protocol of what to do with a disabled man who doesn't speak English, who is confused and lost," Ryan said.

Ryan said Shah Alam was reportedly dropped off without shoes, wearing only orange booties from the detention center, during light freezing rain and temperatures in the low 30s Fahrenheit (around 0 °C).

New York Congressman Tim Kennedy called for a "full and transparent investigation at the local, state and federal levels."

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office "is reviewing our legal options."

Shah Alam, a refugee from Myanmar, had spent nearly a year in custody awaiting trial before pleading guilty earlier this month to misdemeanor charges.

His bail had been modified to $5,000 cash or bond.

According to officials, Border Patrol later determined he had entered the United States as a refugee on Dec. 24, 2024, and "was not amenable to removal."

A missing person report was filed on Feb. 22. Two days later, someone called 911 to report a man who appeared not to be breathing.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Shah Alam was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife described him as "home," saying, "He was everything to me."

Authorities said the cause of death remains under investigation.





