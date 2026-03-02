Tajikistan president expresses condolences over Khamenei killing

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Monday sent condolences to his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of government officials and military commanders.

In a statement published by the presidential office, Rahmon expressed sincere condolences to the "noble and resilient people of Iran on this tremendous loss."

"I would like to acknowledge the worthy contribution of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the development of comprehensive and constructive Tajik-Iranian relations, as well as to the strengthening of cooperation between our two nations, bearers of an ancient civilization," he said.

Rahmon expressed the grief and sympathy of the Tajik people to Iran wishing the families and loved ones of the deceased patience in the face of this great sorrow.

The joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US assets in Gulf countries. At least three US service members have also been killed.

The US and Israel have so far indicated the operation will continue till all the objectives are met, which also include a change of administration in the Islamic republic.





