NORWAYS PREMIER SAYS US-ISRAELI ATTACKS ON IRAN NOT IN LINE WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW

Norway's premier says US-Israeli attacks on Iran not in line with international law

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Monday that the attacks launched by US and Israel against Iran are not in line with international law.

Stressing that the attacks are not compatible with international law, Store also denounced Iran's retaliatory strikes against other neighboring countries, according to broadcaster NRK.

"We strongly condemn these countries being targeted, and civilians being affected there. The economy, people, and civilians are being drawn into this," he added.

Store described the situation in the Middle East as "very serious."

"There is a big war going on in the Middle East. People are being killed in many countries, especially in Iran, which has been attacked. But we are getting this escalation that we are seeing, Iran has the capacity to fight back," he added.

Store also reaffirmed that he does not fear Norway would be involved militarily, as they "do not have bases in this region."

The joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as US assets in Gulf countries.





