Kuwait says several US warplanes crash; all crews survive

By Lina Altawell

ISTANBUL (AA)-Kuwait's Defense Ministry said that several US warplanes crashed Monday morning, and all crew members survived.

"The relevant authorities immediately launched search and rescue operations, evacuated the crews and transported them to a hospital to assess their condition and provide necessary medical care," a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

He added that authorities directly coordinated with US forces regarding the circumstances of the incident and "took joint technical measures."

The spokesman said investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the incident.