EU aviation safety agency extends conflict zone advisory for Middle East, Persian Gulf until March 6

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Monday extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) covering the Middle East and the Persian Gulf until March 6, citing ongoing security risks.

EASA had initially issued the advisory on Saturday, Feb. 28, with validity through March 2, 2026.

The extension comes amid escalating tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran since Saturday, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, resulting in multiple casualties. US officials said four American service members were killed and four others seriously injured.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from US and Israeli airstrikes has reached 555 since Saturday.

The latest escalation began with US strikes on Iran early Saturday over what Washington described as threats from the "Iranian regime." Video statements were released by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The attacks occurred despite ongoing indirect talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program under Oman's mediation. The most recent round of negotiations in Geneva concluded Thursday.

Tensions follow last year's 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, during which the US joined Israeli operations and struck three Iranian nuclear sites.