Citing security risks, shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd halts cargo bookings from Africa to Upper Gulf

German-based Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, suspended cargo bookings from Africa to the Upper Gulf region on Monday, citing heightened operational and security risks.

The decision comes as maritime trade in the region continues to be affected by the joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran that began over the weekend, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.

Hapag-Lloyd had already paused all container vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid the escalation. The company has now extended its measures by halting bookings for all cargo types destined for the Upper Gulf from Africa.

According to a company statement on Monday, the suspension is due to ongoing operational disruptions and elevated security concerns in the region.

The Upper Gulf region includes the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the eastern province of Saudi Arabia.

The decision will also apply to certain cargo shipments routed through Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.