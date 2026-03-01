UAE vows to ‘leave no stone unturned’ to defend itself amid escalating regional attacks

The United Arab Emirates will "leave no stone unturned" to protect itself amid escalating attacks in the Gulf, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy said Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, Al Hashimy described the current situation as "unprecedented," saying: "Unfortunately, we're at a situation right now where Iran has, through very unjustifiable and very unlawful measures, taken attacks not just to the UAE but also to the rest of the Gulf and beyond. That is something that we do not accept."

The minister said that the UAE's advanced air-to-missile defense systems successfully intercepted more than 137 ballistic missiles and over 200 drones, limiting damage primarily to debris.

"We have one of the best defense systems in the world and we are doing everything to ensure the safety and security of our people," she said.





- DEFENSE CAPABILITIES AND INTERNATIONAL COORDINATION

Al Hashimy stressed that the UAE continues to urge de-escalation and said: "We are working with our partners all around the world and receiving from them assurances not only of support and coordination, but also severe condemnation that this has taken a much larger regional standpoint by really implicating other countries in the Gulf as well."

Emphasizing that diplomacy remains the preferred path to resolve tensions, Al Hashimy said the country remains prepared to respond if necessary, noting that the response would depend and "it's a really fluid and dynamic situation right now."

"But rest assured, to the people of this country, that we will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we do defend ourselves. And we are prepared for that," she said. "We hope it doesn't come to it."

"But by the same token, we're not going to sit idly by as we continue to be recipients of such a barrage of attacks that are unlawful and unjustified as well," she emphasized.

Asked whether the UAE might shift from its position of not allowing the use of its bases for US operations against Iran to a more combative role, Al Hashimy said: "We have, before this began, been very clear about not having our territories be used to attack Iran."

"We have always encouraged dialogue, and we have wanted to make sure that it doesn't amount to this because our region doesn't need another war. By the same token, if it needs to come to that, it will come to that," she added.

"The ball is in Iran's court right now about how they want to deal with a neighborhood and a neighbor that has traditionally been a very fair and good neighbor to them as well," the minister said.





- 'THE DOOR FOR DIPLOMACY NEVER CLOSES'

When asked whether the killing of the Iranian supreme leader had closed the door on diplomacy, she emphasized that the door for diplomacy "never closes."

"We continue to engage because we continue to want to de-escalate and we want to find other ways, other security arrangements that are helpful for this larger region," she added.

Highlighting the UAE's geographic and ecological proximity to Iran, she said: "Iran is a neighbor to us, will always be a neighbor to us geographically, but also we share a lot of similar ecosystems in a very close and tight-knit region."

She noted that "it takes two to tangle" and highlighted that the ongoing barrage of attacks against the UAE and other countries in the Gulf, as well as Jordan and Iraq, represents a major escalation, and "not indicative of an Iran that wants to be in the region with its fellow neighborhood."

On Iran's leadership and governance, Al Hashimy said that they have always reiterated that it is "for the Iranian people to decide."

She stressed that the UAE "doesn't get involved in how different countries are governed or how different countries choose their government," adding that the country hopes for "a friendly neighbor that wants to live side by side with us and with our surrounding region."

Al Hashimy said the UAE maintains "a very strong strategic relationship with the US and a strong relationship with President Trump as well. They are our allies and they are our friends."

She emphasized that the UAE also upholds robust partnerships with other regional countries and beyond, with the main objective being "to find a way out of more conflict and war in this part of the world that has already seen far too much of it."

Addressing concerns for residents' safety, Al Hashimy assured: "Really to emphasize that you are safe with a leadership that cares for you and that will do everything they possibly can to ensure that that safety continues."

She highlighted the role of defense and civil forces, saying: "We need to salute our defense forces, law enforcement, all of the civil defense teams and police forces."

She emphasized that despite some minor damage, the UAE has remained relatively safe. "We will really leave no stone unturned to make sure that that continues to be the case for all of our citizens and residents alike," she said.





