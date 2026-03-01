UAE, Kuwait say 4 killed, 90 injured in Iranian attacks

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait said Sunday four people were killed and 90 others injured in Iranian missile and drone strikes following a US-Israeli attack on Iran.

The UAE Defense Ministry said in a statement that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 311 drones on Sunday, with eight missiles falling into the sea, while 21 drones hit civilian targets.

The ministry said 165 ballistic missiles and 541 drones were detected launched from Iran since Saturday, with 152 missiles and 506 drones intercepted, while 35 of them fell inside the country's territory, causing material damage.

It added that three people from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh were killed, while 58 people from different nationalities were injured in the attack.

Kuwait's Health Ministry also said that one person was killed and 32 others were injured amid the current regional escalation.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.





