PUTIN SAYS KHAMENEIS KILLING VIOLATES MORALITY AND INTERNATIONAL LAW

A handout photo provided by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him (R) receiving Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Tehran on July 19, 2022. (AFP File Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a "cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law."



In a letter published by the Kremlin on Sunday, he expressed his condolences to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



Khamenei will be remembered in Russia as an "outstanding statesman" who made an enormous personal contribution to friendly Russian-Iranian relations and brought them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Putin said.



Putin offered his sympathy to Khamenei's family and friends as well as to the government and people of Iran.



The 86-year-old religious leader was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Saturday. Moscow had already condemned attacks by the US and Israel on targets in Iran.



Russia and Iran are working closely together, above all because Western sanctions have targeted both countries.



Tehran has been criticized in the West for supporting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four years.


























