Türkiye rejects claim of supporting attacks against Iran

Türkiye on Saturday rejected claims circulating on social media that Ankara supported the joint Israel-US attacks on Iran, saying the posts contain disinformation.

"Claims circulating on certain social media platforms that Türkiye has supported the recent attacks against Iran are entirely unfounded and constitute disinformation aimed at misleading the public," Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

It added that Türkiye "does not permit any of its air, land, or maritime assets, including its airspace, to be used for operational purposes in any conflict or war to which it is not a party," in accordance with Türkiye's fundamental foreign and security policy principles.

"Türkiye's sovereign rights over its airspace, land territory, and maritime jurisdiction areas are full and indisputable. All activities within Türkiye's sovereign areas are conducted solely in line with the national security assessments of the Republic of Türkiye and under the supervision and control of the competent authorities," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, Center for Combating Disinformation also rejected claims circulating on social media alleging illegal crossings into the country from the Iranian border.

"The images are old footage of unknown time and place; it has been determined that they were deliberately circulated again following recent regional developments," the center said in another statement on NSosyal.

It added that there is no concrete evidence linking the images to Türkiye's border line, noting that such posts aim to create a negative perception among the public by targeting border security.

"Türkiye's border security is maintained uninterruptedly on a 24/7 basis through multi-layered systems," the center said.

It also urged that unfounded claims not be given credence and that only statements from official authorities be taken into account.

Israel and US announced early Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.