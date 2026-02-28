Turkish FM Fidan speaks to Iranian counterpart Araghchi over 'ways to end the attacks'

 Contact Us
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published February 28,2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone to his Iranian counterpart and several other regional diplomats Saturday about ways to "end the attacks" triggered by Israel-US strikes on Iran, a ministry source said.

During his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, "the latest developments in our region were discussed and possible steps to end the attacks," the source said, indicating he had also discussed this with his counterparts from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia.