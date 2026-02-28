Turkish FM holds phone calls with counterparts after US-Israel strikes

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia following strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

According to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono.

During the talks, the top diplomats discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as possible steps to be taken to end the attacks.

Israel and the US launched an attack against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime." Video statements were released by both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The attacks came as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Israel also initiated a 12-day war on Iran last June, with the US joining later and bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.



