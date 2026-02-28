Spain demands respect for international law after US-Israel attack on Iran

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called for respect to international law on Saturday after US and Israel launched an attack against Iran.

"I am closely following the serious situation following the US-Israel bombings of Iran. We demand respect for international law. Violence only brings chaos," Albares wrote on US social media platform X.

He noted that de-escalation and dialogue are "the path to peace and stability."

Israel and the US launched an attack against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the Iranian "regime." In separate video statements, Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and also hinted at efforts of toppling the government in Tehran.

Iran has termed the strikes a violation of its sovereignty, vowed to defend itself and also launched retaliatory attacks.