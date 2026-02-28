Several European airlines cancel Middle East flights after US-Israel attack

Several European airlines canceled and suspended their Middle East flights after the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran on Saturday.

Air France announced it had canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh, while extending its suspension of services to Tel Aviv through Sunday, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

Germany's Lufthansa suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, and Tehran until and including March 7, according to daily Bild.

Dutch airline KLM also suspended flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv until March 1.

"If you are due to fly between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai or Tel Aviv, you can change your flight free of charge up to and including the 6 March, or request a refund," British Airways also announced.

Norway's airline said that it will temporarily avoid flying to and from Dubai until March 4.

Similarly, Poland's LOT cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 3.

"In light of the current situation in the Middle East, ITA Airways has decided to suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 7. The following airspaces will not be used until March 7 : Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Iran. Additionally, for operational reasons, flights to and from Dubai are suspended until March 1st," Italy's ITA Airways also announced.

Israel launched a "preemptive" attack against Iran early Saturday under the name "Lion's Roar," declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency across the country.

US President Donald Trump later said his forces launched "major combat operations" in Iran aimed at "protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.



