Erdoğan says U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran violate its sovereignty

Reuters WORLD
Published February 28,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday ⁠that U.S.-Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran violated Iran's sovereignty and targeted ⁠the peace of the Iranian people, adding he was saddened and concerned.

In a speech in Istanbul, Erdoğan said ⁠Iran's ⁠attacks on Gulf countries were also unacceptable, and he warned that without restraint and diplomacy, the ⁠region risked being "dragged into a circle of fire."

He called for urgent action to prevent ⁠further ‌bloodshed, adding ‌that Ankara ⁠will accelerate ‌diplomatic efforts to secure a ⁠ceasefire and ⁠revive negotiations.