Erdoğan says U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran violate its sovereignty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran violated Iran's sovereignty and targeted the peace of the Iranian people, adding he was saddened and concerned.
In a speech in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Iran's attacks on Gulf countries were also unacceptable, and he warned that without restraint and diplomacy, the region risked being "dragged into a circle of fire."
He called for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed, adding that Ankara will accelerate diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and revive negotiations.