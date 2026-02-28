Red Crescent: More than 200 dead after attacks in Iran

Published February 28,2026
Subscribe
More than 200 people have been killed in the wide-ranging attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran earlier on Saturday, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said.
According to the state news agency Tasnim, around 750 other people were injured. The figures cannot currently be independently verified.
The spokesman said sites in 24 of the country's 31 provinces had been targeted. He urged the public to avoid large gatherings at impact locations and to keep at least 100 metres away from the affected areas.