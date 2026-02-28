Kazakhstan urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

Kazakhstan urged its citizens Friday to refrain from traveling to Iran amid tensions that country has with the US, which continue to rise amid a military buildup in the Persian Gulf.

The Foreign Ministry said that because of the tensions, it recommends Kazakh citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Iran "until the situation stabilizes."

It advised those in Iran to leave and "observe heightened security measures, exercise vigilance and caution, monitor the news, and strictly adhere to local government recommendations."

"Furthermore, we urge our citizens to carefully plan their travel to Middle Eastern countries, taking into account the current situation and its potential for further escalation," it said.

It added that Kazakh diplomatic missions in Iran are operating as usual.

The US, in recent weeks, reinforced its military presence in the region and signaled the possibility of military action to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and curb "its regional allies."

Tehran has accused Washington and Israel of fabricating pretexts for intervention and regime change and has warned it would respond to any military attack, even if limited, while insisting that sanctions relief must accompany any restrictions on its nuclear program.

Both countries have held two rounds of indirect talks under Omani mediation since nuclear diplomacy resumed last month, following efforts by regional countries, including Türkiye, to ease tensions.