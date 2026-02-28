Italy says monitoring developments US strikes on Iran

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday that he is following the latest developments and a crisis unit is active as the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

"I am following the developments of the situation in constant contact with the Italian Embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv. Priority: the safety of our compatriots," Tajani wrote on US social media platform X.

He noted that the ministry's "Crisis Unit is at work."

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk also wrote that "we are prepared."

"I have received reports from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the attack by Israel and the USA on Iran. At this moment, our citizens, including the staff of the Polish embassy in Tehran, are safe, but we are prepared for various scenarios," Tusk said on X.



