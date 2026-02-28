ISRAELS NETANYAHU SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS THAT IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER KHAMENEI IS NO LONGER

Israel's Netanyahu says there are signs that Iranian supreme leader Khamenei 'is no longer'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu ⁠said on Saturday that there ⁠were many signs indicating Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali ⁠Khamenei "is ⁠no longer", without explicitly confirming his death.

Netanyahu also said ⁠Khamenei's compound had been destroyed, and Revolutionary Guard ⁠commanders ‌and ‌senior ⁠nuclear ‌officials had ben destroyed.

Netanyahu says thousands of targets in Iran to be hit in the coming days

Netanyahu said on Saturday that a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran killed senior officials in the Islamic republic and warned that thousands more targets would be struck in the coming days.

"This morning we eliminated senior figures in the ayatollahs' regime -- commanders in the Revolutionary Guards and senior officials in the nuclear programme -- and we will continue," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

"In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terror regime," he added.







