Israeli strikes kill, wound Revolutionary Guard personnel

Initial Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday killed and wounded numerous Revolutionary Guard personnel, including key operational staff, ISNA news agency reported, citing a source.

Further explosions followed the strikes in the cities of Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah and Lorestan, the Mehr news agency said, indicating the attacks extended beyond the capital.

Senior Iranian officials were also targeted in the Israeli attack on Tehran, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Channel 12 said Israel is preparing in the initial phase for four days of intense joint attacks on Iran, citing a security official.

In response, Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's parliament National Security Committee, said in a post on US social media company X: "We warned you! Now you have started down a path which end is no longer in your control."