Iran Guards say targeted Israeli bases, defence ministry in new wave of attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted the Israeli defence ministry and military bases among other targets with a fresh wave of strikes late on Saturday.

"The Israeli army naval base in Haifa Port, the regime's warship dock in Haifa, the Ramat David air base, the regime's Ministry of War in the Hakeryat area, the Beit Shams military-industrial complex and the Ishtod military industrial complex are among the targets during the third and fourth waves," the Guards said in a statement on Telegram.







