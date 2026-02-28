Asian nations voice concern about regional stability after Israel attack

Several Asian nations on Saturday voiced concern about regional stability following Israel-US attacks on Iran.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sharply criticized Israel's actions, describing the strikes as a deliberate effort to derail diplomatic efforts.

In a strongly worded statement, Anwar said the Israeli strikes on Iran, along with the US military action accompanying them, risk pushing the Middle East to the brink of catastrophe.

"Israel's initiation of these strikes was a vile attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations and to drag other nations into a conflict that could prove impossible to contain. An immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities is imperative," he said on US social media platform X.

Anwar also urged Washington and Tehran to seek a diplomatic off-ramp instead of escalating tensions further, calling on the international community to respond urgently and without double standards.

In contrast, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed support for US actions.

"We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security," Albanese said in a social media post.

UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul described Australia's backing of the attacks on Iran as "deeply disturbing."

"Deeply disturbing Australia supports the illegal US/Israeli aggression against Iran in violation of the UN Charter. This is not lawful self-defence against an armed attack by Iran & the Security Council has not authorized it," he said, adding: "Preventive regime change is an international crime."

South Korea's presidential office said in a brief statement that Seoul is closely monitoring the situation and urged all parties to work toward de-escalating tensions in the region, according to Yonhap News.

Japan also said it is closely watching developments in the Middle East with grave concern, particularly regarding the potential impact on energy security.

Meanwhile, several countries — including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand and Nepal — issued travel advisories for Iran, Israel and Lebanon. Some governments urged their citizens to leave Iran and Israel immediately, while others advised caution.

Israel launched the operation early Saturday under the name "Lion's Roar," declaring a "special and immediate" state of emergency nationwide.

US President Donald Trump confirmed "major combat operations" in Iran, saying the actions were aimed at defending the American people by "eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."