Saudi Arabia condemns ‘Iranian’ attacks on UAE, Qatar, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned "Iranian" attacks targeting several countries in the region, and warned of serious consequences for continued violations of sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom "condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty" of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The ministry affirmed Saudi Arabia's "full solidarity and standing alongside the brotherly countries," adding that the kingdom would place "all its capabilities" at their disposal in support of any measures they take in response.

It also warned of the "grave consequences of continued violations of state sovereignty and the principles of international law."

The statement called on the international community to condemn the attacks and to take "all firm measures to confront Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region."

Israel and the US launched an attack against Iran early Saturday, citing alleged threats posed by the "Iranian regime." Video statements were released by both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The attacks came as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program had been ongoing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Israel also initiated a 12-day war on Iran last June, with the US joining later and bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.