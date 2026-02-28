Iran says it will teach Israel and US historic 'lesson'

 Contact Us
Iran has threatened a fierce military retaliation and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting after condemning a joint U.S.-Israeli operation as a "blatant crime."

Published February 28,2026
Iran has threatened a fierce response after the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against the country on Saturday.

"We will teach Israel and the US a lesson they have never experienced before in their history," the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the attacks as a "blatant crime."

He called on the UN Security Council to convene an "immediate" emergency meeting, saying that Iran expects other countries to speak out.