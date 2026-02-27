Kazakh, Serbian presidents discuss cooperation in trade, defense, AI

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday hosted his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the capital Astana to discuss trade relations and cooperation in the defense industry and artificial intelligence.

In a statement, the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda said Tokayev described Serbia as a "very important strategic partner in Europe" and highlighted efforts to strengthen cooperation in the economy, as well as humanitarian and cultural spheres.

"A direct flight between Astana and Belgrade has been launched, and our trade relations are developing very successfully. More than 60 Serbian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We share common approaches to key international issues," Tokayev said.

In response, Vucic thanked Tokayev for the hospitality and said relations between the two countries are strategic.

"I am confident that our friendship will reach a new level through strengthened cooperation in artificial intelligence, information technology and energy. I look forward to welcoming you to Serbia in the near future," Vucic added.

He also emphasized the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the defense industry, artificial intelligence, and data centers, according to the statement.



