Romania detects drone in Ukrainian airspace near border

Romania's Defense Ministry said Friday that its radar systems detected a drone in Ukrainian airspace near the country's eastern border.

In a statement, the ministry said its radar systems identified the aircraft at 06.57 local time (0457GMT) as it was moving toward the northern part of Tulcea County, which borders Ukraine.

Air defense systems were immediately placed on alert, and at 07.17 local time, authorities sent a warning message to residents in the targeted area via the RO-ALERT emergency notification system.

The ministry said the drone did not enter Romanian national airspace.

"At 07.47, the alert was lifted," the statement said, adding that no breach of Romania's territorial integrity was recorded.

Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, several European countries bordering Ukraine have reported drone-related incidents near or inside their airspace. Romania, Poland, and Moldova have at various times detected unmanned aerial vehicles or debris believed to be linked to the conflict.