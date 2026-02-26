Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek Saab resigns

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab and Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz submitted their resignations to the National Assembly on Wednesday, its president announced.

During a parliamentary session broadcast on the state channel ANTV, Jorge Rodriguez Gomez said he had received "two letters" with the resignations of both officials, who had been ratified in their positions in October 2024 for a seven-year term until 2031.

Saab, who had wielded significant power as the nation's chief prosecutor since 2017, leaves a legacy defined by his unwavering loyalty to the previous administration.

He advocated for the return of President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured in a US military operation on Jan. 3, which he consistently characterized as a "criminal incursion" and a blatant violation of international law.

A lawyer who frequently branded himself a defender of human rights, his journey through the halls of power included serving as a deputy to the 1999 National Constituent Assembly, governor of Anzoategui state, and Ombudsman. However, his tenure was overshadowed by heavy international criticism; he has been under US sanctions since 2017 for alleged human rights abuses, with opposition leaders frequently accusing him of turning a blind eye to violence by law enforcement.

In one of his final acts, Saab endorsed the recently passed Amnesty Law, describing it as the closure of an "important historical cycle." He framed the legislation as a necessary tool for "healing wounds" opened by years of internal conflict and political disputes.

Rodriguez said there is currently no deputy prosecutor available to step in, meaning the National Assembly must now appoint "temporary managers" for both the Prosecutor's Office and the Ombudsman's Office while a formal Nominations Committee begins the slow process of selecting permanent replacements.



