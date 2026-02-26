Switzerland to impose complete ban on Russian LNG imports

Switzerland will introduce a full ban on the purchase and import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), Swiss Info reported on Thursday.

The measure, set to take effect on April 25, is part of the EU's 19th sanctions package, which Switzerland has also adopted.

The government reportedly announced on Wednesday that existing long-term LNG contracts will benefit from a transitional period lasting until the end of 2026.

It also approved additional energy and financial measures, including a ban on transactions with certain ruble-based crypto assets.