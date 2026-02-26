TÜRKIYES FM MEETS WITH OIC AMBASSADORS AND REPRESENTATIVES IN ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with the ambassadors of member and observer countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as representatives of OIC institutions based in Türkiye at a Ramadan iftar program in Ankara.

The fast-breaking dinner was held at a hotel in the capital, according to diplomatic sources.

"The OIC plays an increasingly active role in establishing global justice while ensuring joint action by the Islamic world in the face of humanitarian and political crises," Fidan said in a social media post.

He said that Türkiye will continue contributing to the organization's work as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

"I hope this blessed month brings peace and tranquility to all humanity, and I extend my gratitude to the esteemed ambassadors for their participation," he added.



