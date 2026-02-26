Russian presidential envoy to hold talks in Geneva with US officials: State media

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will hold talks with US officials in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, state media reported.

Citing sources, Russia's Tass news agency said late Wednesday that Dmitriev plans to continue talks on economic issues with the American delegation.

The visit has yet to be officially announced and the report provides no further details.

The report comes as Ukraine and the US are scheduled to hold bilateral talks also in Geneva on Thursday, during which the two sides will discuss a "prosperity package" for Ukraine, among other issues.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Wednesday that the talks will involve Kyiv's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who will meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Umerov will for the first time also be accompanied by Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev, he added.





