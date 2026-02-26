Iceland to hold referendum on whether to resume EU membership talks: Prime minister

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir announced Wednesday that a national referendum on whether to resume membership negotiations with the European Union will be held in the coming months.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Warsaw alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Frostadottir reiterated her government's stance that the final decision on the significant foreign policy shift must rest with Icelanders.

Tusk expressed strong support for Iceland's potential integration, noting that the doors to the EU remain open should the Icelandic nation choose to move forward.

"I would be very happy if Iceland, Norway and other countries in Europe became part of the same empire as Poland," he said.

Iceland's relationship with the EU has been at a standstill since 2015, when the government formally withdrew its 2009 membership application following disputes about fishing quotas and national sovereignty.

Despite remaining a member of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the Schengen Area, the country has faced domestic debate about the stability of the Icelandic Krona and rising inflation.





