The Russian and French embassies in Ankara used social media posts to target each other over the Ukraine war.

On Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Ankara posted a statement from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on its official account on US social media company X.

The statement included Peskov's remarks that Russia remains open to a political and diplomatic solution to achieve its objectives and that the end of the war with Ukraine depends on the actions of Kyiv.

The post said: "(The intention of Paris and London to provide nuclear weapons to Kyiv) is a blatant violation of all standards, principles, and relevant provisions of international law."

The French Embassy in Ankara responded to this post, saying on its X account on Wednesday, "We have entered the fifth year of the supposedly three-day war," and yet Russia is still claiming that "UK-France deterrence is a threat."

In response to the French Embassy in Ankara, the Russian Embassy in Ankara shared the following statement: "It is truly sad that the only thing left of France's famous diplomacy is to make pitiful and pathetic posts on social media. We need to remind our colleagues that Paris has been one of the main supporters of the Nazi regime in Kyiv, which since 2014 has been killing its own civilian population, including children and women. But perhaps it is the ghosts of 1812 that are still troubling the French government?"

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Tuesday that Britain and France are actively working to provide Kyiv with a nuclear bomb. It claimed that Britain and France believe that, by possessing nuclear weapons, Ukraine would be able to secure more favorable terms for ending the conflict.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday rejected Russia's accusations that Ukraine is attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, dismissing them as pressure tactics ahead of upcoming peace talks.