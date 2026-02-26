Turkish football club distributes Iftar meals in Gaza to express solidarity with Palestinians

MKE Ankaragucu, a Turkish football club which is currently playing in the TFF 2. Lig, has organized iftar distributions in Gaza as part of its ongoing campaign to help people in need in the Palestinian enclave.

In an official statement on its social media channels, MKE Ankaragucu reiterated its commitment to reminding children facing hardship in Palestine and elsewhere that they are not forgotten during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, while calling for greater support and participation.

The announcement included video footage documenting the distribution of iftar packages to 1,500 children in Gaza.

Turkish football clubs have shown widespread tribune solidarity during matches, with fans displaying banners, Palestinian flags, and messages of support.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that the Gaza ceasefire has more than doubled monthly food aid compared to before the truce, with coordinated efforts continuing under improved access as of late February 2026.

Amid harsh winter and displacement, one million people are receiving full assistance packages that include food parcels, hot Ramadan iftar meals, fresh bread, and cash transfers.