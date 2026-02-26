Russia says boat incident near Cuba is an 'aggressive provocation' by United States, TASS reports

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published February 26,2026
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova (AA File Photo)

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that an ⁠incident with ⁠a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast of Cuba was an 'aggressive provocation ⁠by the United States' aimed at escalating the situation and triggering a conflict, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded ⁠six ⁠others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol, the Cuban government said ⁠at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

"This is an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at ⁠escalating ‌the ‌situation and detonating ⁠a conflict," Foreign ‌Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted ⁠as saying by ⁠TASS.