Poland, Lithuania and Latvia to strengthen border security cooperation

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have agreed to strengthen cooperation to secure their external borders and counter hybrid threats, according to a statement Wednesday from the Lithuanian government.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina adopted a joint declaration titled "Enhanced Cooperation on External Border Security and Countering Hybrid Threats."

Ruginiene said countries in the region face "a common and continuously evolving challenge" in the form of hybrid threats.

"We clearly see that tactics tested by hostile regimes against one of our states are soon applied to the others as well," she said, adding that this requires cooperation to move "to a new level," including information sharing, joint exercises and coordinated response mechanisms.

She stressed that the borders in question are "not only our national borders, but the external borders of the European Union."