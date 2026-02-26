Syrian army neutralizes car bomb in Aleppo

A bomb disposal team affiliated with the Syrian army successfully neutralized a car bomb Wednesday in Aleppo, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.

In a statement released by the ministry's Media and Communications Department, authorities said a vehicle loaded with explosives had been detected in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood.

The statement noted that security measures were implemented in the surrounding area after the discovery and a bomb disposal unit was dispatched to the scene.

The vehicle, which was reportedly rigged for detonation, was subsequently destroyed in a controlled operation carried out by a specialized team.