Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council session in historic first

US first lady Melania Trump is set to chair a UN Security Council session next month, marking a historic first as the United States assumes the council's rotating presidency, according to American media.

CNN reported Wednesday that the meeting, scheduled for March 2 at UN Security Council headquarters in New York, will focus on "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict," bringing together council members and international stakeholders, including US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

In a statement, the first lady's office said the session aims "to emphasize education's role in advancing tolerance and world peace," adding that "Mrs. Trump's leadership will mark the first time a sitting US First Lady presides over the Security Council as members consider education, technology, peace, and security."

The initiative aligns with her recent advocacy surrounding children affected by the Russia-Ukraine War, including efforts to reunite minors separated during the conflict.

She recently announced the return of several Ukrainian children and one Russian child to their families, a cause she has promoted during President Donald Trump's second term.